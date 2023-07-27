Illegal timber-laden trucks seized

DOIMUKH, 26 Jul: Two pickup trucks laden with illegal timber were intercepted at Mani village near Midpu on Hoj-Doimukh route by Western Arunachal Circle Mobile Squad during a night patrol on 25 July.

The illegal timbers sourced from Sagalee were heading towards Itanagar Capital Region.

The offenders, the illegal timber and the vehicles have been handed over to Doimukh RFO Taje Dupit for investigation and further proceedings, additional DCF -cum-Mobile Squad West Arunachal Circle Mito Rumi informed in a release.

The mobile squad comprised Spl Fr Nending Uja, F/Gd Tatum Siyum and F/Gd Pawan Bharati.