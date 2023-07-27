Relief materials provided to fire victims

BOLENG, 26 Jul: Rumgong MLA Talem Taboh on Wednesday visited the fire victims of Gate village and provided relief materials to them.

The relief items include CGI sheets, blankets, utensils and Rs. 20,000 each to the affected families.

Taboh directed the DDMO to expedite the payment process and relief assistance to the affected families as per the government norms.

The MLA was accompanied by ZPM Yaki Taring, Kaying EAC, Siang DDMO and others at Kaying town.

ABK president Tadum Libang and the ABK’s district unit members also met the fire victims and extended monetary support to them. (DIPRO)