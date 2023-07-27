Lift water supply project inaugurated

NAMSAI, 26 Jul: A lift water supply project with solar powered treatment plant was inaugurated by circle officer Mihin Anku in the presence of the departmental engineers, panchayat leaders and general public at Kosambi (Kasik-II) village here on Wednesday.

The water supply plant under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has been executed by public health engineering department (PHED), Namsai with a functional household tap connection coverage capacity of 57 households.

The unit was officially handed over to the village water & sanitation committee (VWSC), Kasik-II for its operation and maintenance.

The CO urged VWSC to properly maintain the unit in order to ensure long-term sustainability of the water supply system in the village.

“The spirit of community participation in all aspects is the need of the hour,” she said, and urged the panchayati raj members to work in convergence with the line departments for planning and execution of all developmental works.

PHED AE Bhupen Khamyang urged the committee members to collect maintenance charge from every household and to ensure its proper utilization.

He said, “JJM is a community managed program facilitating rural communities to lead the planning, management, operation and maintenance of village water supply systems.”

Six solid waste pits were also constructed in the village. (DIPRO)