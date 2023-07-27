Arunachal Pradesh confronts alarming surge in drug addiction: Urgent need for systemic rehabilitation and comprehensive survey

[ Anupam Rohit ]

Arunachal Pradesh, a serene state in the northeastern part of India, is facing an unprecedented challenge as drug addiction rates reach alarming levels. The escalating numbers of injecting drug users, HIV, HCV, drug-related crimes, accidents, and overdose deaths have highlighted the urgency of implementing systemic and structural rehabilitation programs. A comprehensive survey is required to assess the gravity of the situation accurately and develop targeted interventions.

In recent years, the state has witnessed a concerning surge in the use of injected drugs, leading to a concerning increase in the transmission of HIV and other viral diseases such as Hepatitis C (HCV). Unsanitary needle-sharing practices have become a major concern for public health authorities, jeopardising not only the users but also the broader community. Addressing this issue demands a multifaceted approach, one that targets both addiction treatment and harm reduction strategies.

The rise in drug-related crimes, accidents, and overdose deaths is further exacerbating the crisis. Families are torn apart and communities are left reeling from the devastating impact of drug addiction. Tackling these challenges requires a concerted effort from the government, healthcare professionals, NGOs, and the community at large.

To devise effective solutions, it is crucial to conduct a comprehensive survey to obtain accurate and up-to-date data on drug addiction and its various consequences. This survey should encompass multiple aspects, including the number of drug users, types of drugs abused, demographic information, socio-economic factors, and the prevalence of injecting drug use. Additionally, assessing the availability and accessibility of drug rehabilitation and harm reduction services is essential to identify gaps and improve the support network.

Systemic and structural rehabilitation is the need of the hour. Adequate funding and resources must be allocated to bolster existing rehabilitation centres and establish new facilities. Moreover, training and capacity building of healthcare professionals, social workers, and law enforcement personnel will ensure a coordinated response to the crisis.

Incorporating evidence-based treatments such as medication-assisted therapy (MAT), counselling, and behavioural therapies are vital for successful rehabilitation. Community support programs, vocational training, and education initiatives can help reintegrate recovered addicts into society, reducing the risk of relapse and criminal activities.

Prevention remains paramount. Implementing awareness campaigns about the dangers of drug abuse, targeted at schools, colleges, and communities, will play a crucial role in curbing drug initiation among the youth.

Collaboration with neighboring states and national authorities is essential to tackle drug trafficking and ensure a seamless approach in addressing drug-related issues. Arunachal Pradesh’s unique geographical location makes it vulnerable to the inflow of drugs from neighboring regions, necessitating regional cooperation to combat the problem effectively.

In conclusion, Arunachal Pradesh faces a challenging battle against drug addiction, with increasing numbers of injecting drug users, HIV, HCV, drug-related crimes, accidents, and overdose deaths. A well-structured survey is fundamental to comprehend the extent of the crisis, while systemic rehabilitation programs will provide a lifeline for those trapped in the clutches of addiction. Timely action, collaboration, and resource allocation will be the key to steering the state towards a healthier and drug-free future. (The contributor is Project Head, Recovery Wellness Society)