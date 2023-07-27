Training on POCSO Act

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 26 Jul: Upper Subansiri district child protection unit organized an awareness campaign on protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) for the school students of Lida secondary school here on Saturday.

Child protection officer Tonia Natam, while briefing on the POCSO act asked the children to inform parents, guardians and any reliable person in case of child abuse.

District child protection unit has informed that regular awareness on POCSO act will be conducted in every school in the district.