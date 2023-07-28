APWWS stages marches across state in solidarity with Manipur, seeking justice for Kuki-Zo women survivors of rape

ITANAGAR, 27 Jul: Hundreds of people joined a peaceful march organised here by the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) on 27 July to express solidarity with the victims of violence in Manipur, and with the two Kuki-Zo women survivors of rape and sexual assault.

Similar rallies were organised by the APWWS branches in Tuting, Ziro, Yingkiong, Likabali, Daporijo, Dumporijo, Miao, Anini, Koloriang, Aalo, Mechukha, Sagalee, Namsai, Hayuliang, and Seijosa.

The main demand of the APWWS is immediate arrest of all the people who paraded two Kuki-Zo women naked and gangraped them on 4 May.

The horrific crime was committed at B Phainom village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on 4 May, after the houses of the villagers were burnt down and two killed.

In Itanagar, the march started from Akashdeep at 5 pm and culminated at the tennis court, where APWWS president Kani Nada Maling demanded immediate arrest of all those involved in the rape and sexual assault on women.

Maling questioned the delay by the Manipur government and the central government in responding to the crisis in that state, and accused the Manipur government of being complicit for taking two months to take note of the horrific violence inflicted on two tribal women.

“Why was the rape kept hidden?” she asked the Manipur government.

She also questioned the silence of the National Commission for Women and the Manipur State Commission for Women.

Seeking early arrest of all those involved – whose faces are clearly visible in the horrific video that was circulated – the APWWS said that the perpetrators of sexual violence must be brought to justice.

The march in Itanagar was also joined by members of the Puroik Women’s Society, the Tangsa Women’s Welfare Society, the Galo Women’s Welfare Society, the Karlo Dune Welfare Society, the Kargu Kardi Women’s Welfare Society, the Lodu Women’s Welfare Society, the Adi Bane Ane Kebang, the Nyishi Nyime Acham, the Apatani Women’s Welfare Society, the Tagin Women’s Welfare Association, the Tagin Cultural Society, and the Kunu Yami Dune Welfare Society.

In Upper Siang HQ Yingkiong, members of the one-stop centre, along with women and girls from all walks of live joined the march organised by the APWWS unit.

The town echoed with slogans of solidarity, demanding justice for the daughters of Manipur.