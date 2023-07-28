Fmr Longding DDSE arrested for appointing fake PRTs

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 Jul: In a breakthrough, the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state vigilance department on Wednesday arrested the then Longding DDSE, Jomdo Lona, for his alleged role in the appointment of 28 fake primary teachers (PRT) in Longding district.

The SIC had sought the state government’s approval to investigate the case of multiple illegal appointment of PRTs in Longding district in early July and, after getting approval, the SIC registered a case [u/s 120 (B)/420/409/468/471 IPC, r/w Section 13 (2) PC Act, 1988].

SIC SP Anant Mittal informed that “Lona is a retired DDSE from West Siang district.”

Based on the findings of the fact-finding committee of the education department, the SIC had registered a case on 7 July.

“After detailed interrogation and technical analysis, the SIC (Vigilance) PS has arrested one person in the case, who is a retired government official. The SIC investigation into the illegal appointment is ongoing, and all facets of the case are being investigated in detail,” informed the SIC SP.