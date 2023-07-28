Improve dist’s healthcare scenario: DC

PALIN, 27 Jul: Kra Daadi Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Yame Higio on Thursday advised the district’s health programme officers to double their “energy and efficiency” to reach out to maximum number of people and improve the district’s healthcare scenario.

Chairing a meeting of the district task force on immunisation on Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 and measles-rubella (MR) elimination, she exhorted all the departments involved to ensure better coordination among themselves.

DRCHO Dr Nani Tanyo presented a brief on IMI 5.0 and “the ground realities and challenges involved in the district,” while DSO Dr Gimi Tang made a presentation on MR elimination.

DMO Dr C Lowang Mallo enumerated the activities undertaken in the district, and the achievements under each programme.

CDPO Tania Kampu and BEO Charu Tania gave assurance that they would provide full support to ensure the success of IMI 5.0 and MR elimination, while CO Eken Bam offered suggestions to strengthen the effectiveness of the campaign.

Among others, Medical Superintendent Dr Takam Sonia and DANO Dr N Pradhan attended the meeting. (DIPRO)