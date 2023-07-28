Workshop on NIPUN Bharat

AALO, 27 Jul: Principals, vice principals, headmasters, head teachers and HoDs attended a workshop on the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN) Bharat mission, organised here in West Siang district by the education department on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, including DC Penga Tato and ZPC Tumpe Ete, DDSE Yidak Angu said that “the NIPUN is the most basic learning requirement, which includes reading, writing and arithmetic at the foundational level.”

He requested the primary school teachers to ensure successful implementation of the mission.

The ZPC in his address said that “education must be taken as top priority,” and added that, “with the implementation of NIPUN Bharat, the foundation of students will change in quality.”

He requested the DDSE and the teachers in charge of primary schools to adhere to the guidelines of NIPUN Bharat, and asked the DDSE to check encroachment on school boundaries in the district.

The ZPC also urged the district’s MLAs to “improve the extension of classrooms and construct teachers’ quarters, so that every school has the teaching atmosphere.”

The DC on his part appealed to the DDSE, BEOs, BRCCs, CRCCs, teachers in charge and local bodies to “make NIPUN Bharat successful, as it is the mission mode policy and programme of the government.”

Urging the DDSE and his team to monitor all the primary schools in the district and the goals to be achieved by 2025, Tato said, “If NIPUN Bharat is successful, there will be no problem related to reading, writing and numeracy among the students.”

BEOS Karto Ete and Kento Ngomdir also spoke. (DIPRO)