4 lifters from Arunachal to represent India at Asian Junior & Youth Weightlifting C’ships

ITANAGAR, 28 Jul: Four weightlifters from Arunachal Pradesh will represent India at the Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships to be held in Noida, UP, from 28 July to 5 August.

The lifters are Boni Mangkhya [55 kg], Markio Tario [67 kg], Sangkar Lapung [61 kg] and Golom Tinku [61 kg], Arunachal Weightlifting Association president Abraham K Techi informed.

While Mangkhya will compete in the junior female category, Tario will compete in the junior men’s category. Lapung and Tinku will compete in the youth category.

Top lifters from 18 Asian countries are participating in the championship.

It is worth mentioning here that all the four participating lifters from Arunachal had won medals in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, which was held in Noida last month.

While Mangkhya, Tario and Tinku had won a gold medal each in their respective categories, Lapung had won a silver medal.