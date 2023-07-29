RGU signs MoU for research activities

RONO HILLS, 28 Jul: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here and New Delhi-based Population Council Institute (PCI) for establishment and promotion of inter-institutional teaching; research; faculty and student development programmes; and cultural exchange “for the furtherance of students and faculties in an academically mutually benefitting way,” the university informed in a release on Friday.

The MoU was signed by RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam and the PCI’s country director Dr Niranjan Saggurti, in the presence of

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, RGU Economics Professor Dr Vandana Upadhyay, and PCI lead of partnerships Punit Mishra, in blended mode.

“The MoU is aimed at providing avenues for promotion of inter-institutional teaching and research between the two organisations,” the release stated.

RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin informed that the duration of the MoU will be five years.