Counselling session for competitive exams

BOMDILA, 28 Jul: An open counselling session for aspirants for various competitive exams, like the UPSC, the APCS, and the SSC, was held via videoconference from the DC office here in West Kameng district on Friday.

Over 40 aspirants participated in the session, held as part of ‘Project Paraamarsh’ – a collaborative initiative of the labour & employment department and the district administration to empower aspiring candidates by providing them with the necessary ideas and knowledge to clear various competitive exams.

A resource person from Delhi-based Vision IAS provided valuable insights and guidance to the aspirants.

An open discussion and interaction was also held among the aspirants on the occasion. (DIPRO)