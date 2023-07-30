FNR to ‘work out goodwill mission to Manipur’

ITANAGAR, 29 Jul: The Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) on Saturday convened a meeting with the Eastern Naga Peoples’ Organisation, the Naga Hoho, the Nagaland Gaon Bura Federation, the Naga Students’ Federation, the Tenyimi Peoples’ Organisation, the Global Naga Forum, the Fellowship of Naga Baptist Association, and the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum, wherein the organisations jointly resolved to “endorse the FNR to work out a goodwill mission to Manipur.”

The resolution also called upon other Naga organisations to render their cooperation.

A statement from the FNR read: “The present turmoil in Manipur outlines similar patterns of conflict confronted by ethnic peoples and their neighbors around the globe. To say the least, events have been turbulent and volatile. In the last few months, our region has witnessed the frenzied construction of walls along social, ethnic and communal lines, which has further resulted in the perpetuation of intolerance and demonisation of the other. All this has led to breaking down of the social fabric and fragmentation of goodwill and civility among neighbors.”

“The Nagas take an essential moment to deeply reflect on the foreseeable impact of current events in Manipur on our land and society. Naga people, in the broadest sense, must vigilantly guard against playing any role in erecting walls of our own. We resolve to abstain from succumbing to hatred and innuendos of any kind. Nagas will remain clear and free of violence, be it through written words, mythmaking, propagating falsehoods, discriminating against specific people groups, or causing of physical harm. We will not be provoked and it is our moral responsibility to see that these acts are not entertained in the Naga areas,” the statement further read.