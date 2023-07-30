DCM inaugurates P&I dept’s residential complex

ITANAGAR, 29 Jul: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the planning & investment (P&I) department’s residential complex near the zoo trijunction here on Saturday.

The complex, built by the urban development (UD) department with a total budget outlay of Rs 33.50 crore, houses 44 flats, including four Type V units, 16 Type IV units, eight Type III units, eight Type II units, and a bachelors’ barracks (eight units).

Among the amenities available within the premises are a children’s play area, ample car parking area, a power substation, an elevated water tank, a CC approach road, and a storm water drainage facility. This residential complex is a pilot project which is aimed to serve as a model project for the other departments in the state.

Speaking at the event, Mein urged the employees to utilise their allocated quarters “with civic sense while taking ownership of the responsibility to maintain the complex with utmost sincerity.”

He asked the planning & finance department to “come out with a roadmap to replace the NEFA days’ SPT type buildings with permanent structure,” and to “make use of the latest technology in building and road construction for longer durability, thereby minimising recurring expenses.”

He also urged the working departments to “prepare DPRs, taking into consideration all the requirements of the buildings, including electricity and water supply, so that the buildings do not remain unused after completion.”

Mein also planted saplings in the premises.

P&I Principal Secretary Dr Sharat Chauhan expressed hope that the officers and officials of the department “will work with more dedication and efficiency after they shift to the residential complex, as they will now be living in a secure and well-equipped facility and can coordinate with one another more frequently, taking advantage of working in the same office complex as well as living in the same residential complex.”

P&I Secretary RK Sharma and Director Pallab Dey also spoke. (DCM’s PR Cell)