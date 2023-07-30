WhatsApp group raises money for fire victims

PASIGHAT, 29 Jul: In an exemplary gesture, the members of a WhatsApp group named ‘Siang Mirror’ came together and raised Rs 30,812 for the families affected by the fire accident that had occurred on 22 July in Gate village in Payum circle of Siang district.

The families lost everything in the fire, including their homes and belongings.

The members of ‘Siang Mirror’ group launched a fundraising campaign and raised Rs 30,812 in just a few days through contributions from its members.

The group currently has 674 members. The fundraising programme was led by the group’s chief administrator Shaini Taki and assistant group administrator Alokong Litin.