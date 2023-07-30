Landslides hit U/Subansiri, 2 houses washed away

[ Karda Natam ]

TALIHA, 29 Jul: Landslides triggered by incessant rainfall occurred in various locations in Upper Subansiri district.

Two houses, owned by Pusar Ginglo and Vijay Dupit, were washed away in a landslide that occurred on Friday at Donyi Colony in Taliha town. Further, several properties, both movable and immovable, have reportedly been damaged by landslides.

However, no human casualty has been reported.

Taliha Town Welfare Society chairman Tapik Konia appealed to the district administration

and the local MLA to immediately provide relief to the victims, as they have been rendered homeless.