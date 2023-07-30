Late 3rd IRBn constable’s mortal remains laid to rest  

ITANAGAR, 29 Jul: The Joram Welfare Society (JWS) has informed that the mortal remains of late 3rd IRBn constable Joram Suraj reached home on 25 July and were laid to rest on 26 July.

Constable Suraj was on his way home from West Bengal after performing his election duty via train, but unfortunately lost his life in an accident.

Born to late Joram Tugu and Joram Dimin, of Jara Joram village

in Yachuli circle of Lower Subansiri district, late Suraj was residing at C sector, Naharlagun. His father, late Joram Tugu, was also a retired officer of the APP.

JWS general secretary Joram Tamin in a release on Saturday recalled late Suraj as “a sincere, honest and dedicated constable of the 3rd IRBn.”

“He took his last breath in serving the nation. We will never forget his outstanding service to the nation,” the JWS added.

The society expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Education Minister Taba Tedir, IGP Chukhu Apa, 3rd IRBn Commandant Techi Henyir, and others who were involved in having the constable’s mortal remains reach home swiftly.

“We appreciate the positive impact you have had on the entire Joram society by putting your precious time and effort from the bottom of our hearts. We extend our gratitude to all of you for your invaluable support and concern. We are touched by your kindness, your contribution and assistance throughout the process,” JWS general secretary Joram Tamin said.