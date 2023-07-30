Disseminate information fearlessly: Natung

ITANAGAR, 29 Jul: Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung on Saturday called upon the media fraternity of the state to “take up the challenges for disseminating information to the people.”

Addressing the 11th foundation day of the Arunachal Electronics & Digital Media Association (AEDMA) here, the minister while lauding the media for their contribution to the state’s development, termed them “a bridge between the government and the people.”

“Media should work with a positive outlook and should highlight the developmental initiatives being carried by Chief Minister Pema Khandu with the ‘Team Arunachal’ spirit. Media should also avoid highlighting false information which will act as a speed breaker in the state’s development,” the minister said.

Stating that the northeastern state with diverse culture and many communities has a lot of challenges, Natung said that the government is working for the overall development of the state and its people.

He called upon the people of the state to join hands with the government in its developmental initiatives.

Natung assured to host the next foundation day of the AEDMA in East Kameng, his home district, “so that people, especially the panchayat members, could be a part of the celebration.”

The IPR minister’s adviser Laisam Simai said that the media play a vital role in a society, and “there is no substitute for media for disseminating information to the people.”

Terming media “a ‘high risk’ group in the society,” Simai urged the scribes to “stick to media ethics while filing stories,” adding that “even a small mistake could create uproar in the society.” (PTI)