Pangin, Kebang circles initiate climate change adaptation

PANGIN, 29 Jul: The gram panchayat level Federation of Development Committees (FDC) of Pangin and Kebang circles of Siang district, in collaboration with the Pangin forest range, the general administration, and the All Pangin Students’ Union (APSU), convened a consultative dialogue on ‘local climate change adaptation, planning and implementation’ here on Friday, as part of the Pakke Declaration on climate change.

The members of the FDCs took the ‘Pangin climate action pledge’, which aims at making individual-level changes in one’s behaviour and lifestyle to reduce the carbon footprint, and to make the villages ‘pro-planet people’s villages’.

Speaking on the occasion, Pangin RFO Talom Tabi exhorted the public to “protect and preserve forests to combat climate change and prevent further environmental degradation,” and emphasised “the need to adopt a scientific temperament alongside respecting inherently sustainable traditions to locally adapt to climate change.”

Pangin CO Niyang Pertin urged the public to adopt Mission LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment, nudging individuals to adopt an environmentally conscious lifestyle.

She informed that “local adaptation plans for climate change have been included in the gram panchayat development plan and passed by the gram Sabha,” and that “the panchayat funds under the states own resource are being utilised for afforestation and other local adaptation measures in various panchayats of Pangin and Kebang circles.”

Meanwhile, Pangin Moruk village has already started a ‘waste to wealth’ initiative by composting kitchen and organic wastes, and the vermicompost generated is being sold in the market, generating revenue for the SHG members.

As part of the World Nature Conservation Day, foresters and APSU members planted saplings of various species in and around Pangin town. (DIPRO)