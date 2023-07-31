Free health camp organised

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 30 Jul: Siang Trust, a registered non-profit organisation of Pasighat, with the help of the Debing village unit of the Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang, conducted a free health screening camp at Debing village in East Siang district on Sunday.

The medical team, led by retired medical officer (eye specialist) Dr Onik Moyong, treated 106 patients suffering from various ailments like gastrointestinal disorders, hypertension, diabetes, liver problems, and skin diseases during the camp.

The patients were also given medicines free of cost.

The medical team included Dr Kaling Jerang (pathologist), retired additional director of health services Dr S Bhattacharya, and Health Services Deputy Director Dr Rumi Tasung.