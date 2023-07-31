Dree celebration concludes; books released

ITANAGAR, 30 Jul: The celebration of the Dree festival concluded at a city hotel here on Sunday with the release of two books shedding light on the Apatani culture.

“A souvenir magazine titled Cherishing the Living Tanw Culture, capturing the essence of the festival’s traditions and festivities, was released by advisers to the Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee (CCDFC)-2023, Narang Tani Nagung, Tage Tado Anya and Tage Habung Napi,” the committee informed in a release.

“What set this year’s edition apart was the strategic decision to postpone its release, allowing for the inclusion of captivating photos from the D-Day, preserving cherished memories for future generations,” it said.

“Simultaneously, the crowd was introduced to the newly edited book titled Apatani – Change and Continuity, a groundbreaking literary work with its own unique ISBN,” it said, adding that “this momentous publication, meticulously edited by Nending Ommo, Dr Padi Hana, Dr Kime Mamung, and Nani Umie, promises to document the remarkable transformations and steadfast continuity observed within Apatani society.”

“These literary gems are sure to play a vital role in preserving and appreciating the Apatani culture’s rich tapestry for generations to come,” said CCDFC general secretary Hano Takka.