Global Tiger Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 30 Jul: The Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) celebrated the Global Tiger Day-2023 at three ranges of the reserve – Seijosa, Tippi and Rilloh – on 29 July.

A ‘Pakke-Nameri joint bike rally’ was flagged off by ADC TR Tapu and PTR DFO Satyaprakash Singh from Seijosa. The riders, comprising staffers of the PTR and neighbouring Nameri Tiger Reserve (Assam) covered a distance of 65 kms along the fringe areas of both the tiger reserves.

A creative art competition and a literary competition were also conducted in Seijosa.

In Tippi, a meeting to discuss the importance of tiger conservation and a session on ‘moth screening’ were conducted for the students from schools in Tippi and Bhalukpong.

In Rilloh also, art and literary competitions were organised for schoolchildren.

Piglets were also distributed to the beneficiaries of the fringe villages as part of the PTR’s outreach activities.