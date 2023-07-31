BJP’s alpkalin vistarak prog ends

ITANAGAR, 30 Jul: The state BJP’s ‘Alpkalin Vistarak Yojana’ programme concluded at the DK Convention Hall here on Saturday.

Addressing the valedictory function, which was attended by, among others, 620 vistaraks from 60 assembly constituencies, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein described alpkalin vistaraks as “the best of the karyakartas who have qualified through interview and have been trained for the backbone of the party.”

Stating that “each and every party karyakarta should be ready for any act for the welfare of the society,” he sought feedback and suggestions from the party workers to prepare a roadmap for the development of the state from the grassroots level upwards.

State BJP president Biyuram Wahge said that, while a few vistaraks were appointed in the state a few years back, the party needs more vistaraks.

Commending the alpkalin vistaraks who completed a five-day training/tour programme in different parts of the state, Wahge said, “Now you are not simple karyakartas; you are the roots and strength and the future of the party.”

Former BJP national secretary in charge of Arunachal, Dilip Saikia, and BJP general secretary (organisation) Ajay Jambal also joined the function through videoconference.

Sangathan maha mantri Ananta Narayan Mishra said that “more than 300 vistaraks have been selected and trained for the party to serve at each and every assembly constituency of the state at the grassroots level.”

State BJP general secretary Zingnu Namchoom said that “the alpkalin vistaraks visited 74 mandals in the state during the last five days, which is one of the motivating steps for the grassroots level.”

State BJP general secretary Nalong Mize said that “the feedback of vistaraks will be beneficial to the party and the government in the long run.”

State BJP vice president Junty Singphoo also spoke, the party informed in a release.