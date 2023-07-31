Orientation prog on homestay and hospitality

TIPPI, 30 Jul: The tourism department organised an orientation programme on homestay and hospitality here in West Kameng district on Sunday.

Homestay owners, members of women SHGs, tour operators, and officials of the education and forest departments participated in the programme.

The objective of the programme was “to uplift, sensitise and empower the local communities residing in Tippi-Bhalukpong, so that they can earn livelihood through tourism activities as the place has huge potential in the tourism sector,” stated a release from the department.

The resource persons urged the locals to conserve nature, preserve culture and promote local products.

“Group discussions and activities were held to find solutions to the current scenario of tourism industry in these two places as Bhalukpong and Tippi serve as entry points to popular tourism circuits like Bhalukpong-Bomdila-Tawang,” the release stated.

Tourism Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam briefed the participants on the tourism schemes for the public and tourism stakeholders, it said.