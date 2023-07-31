Zemithang has huge potential for tourism: Parnaik

ITANAGAR, 30 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik said that Zemithang circle in Tawang district has huge potential for religious, eco and adventure tourism.

He advised the people and the government officers to develop the tourism sector in a planned manner to regulate the inflow of tourists in the future.

“Zemithang will be a vibrant village and also a much sought-after tourist destination,” the governor said, addressing a public meeting in Zemithang, one of villages selected under the Vibrant Villages Programme, on Saturday.

He appealed to the people to contribute in bringing development in the border areas. He also called upon them to participate in maintaining the territorial integrity in the remote border villages.

Highlighting the importance of health and education, Parnaik asked the people for their involvement in becoming self-reliant in these sectors, and appealed to the people to join hands with the district administration and the health department to eradicate tuberculosis, cancer and the drug menace.

The governor exhorted the local population to continue to maintain the cooperation and bonhomie with the security forces. He said that the armed forces are stationed in the area for the security of the nation and will always continue to contribute in the welfare of the local people

Local MLA Tsering Lhamu, Zemithang HGB Sangey Tsetan, public leader Rinchin Wangdi and a student from the government secondary school also spoke.

Tawang DC Kangki Darang, SP DW Thungon, ZPC Leki Norbu, and 351 Infantry Brigade Commander Brig Vikash Lal also attended the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)