Centre sanctions roads, bridges projects

ITANAGAR, 30 Jul: “Ninety-one roads, measuring a length of 720.75 kms, and 30 long-span bridges under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana for upgradation have been sanctioned by the union rural development ministry, with an estimated cost of Rs 757.58 crore in Arunachal Pradesh,” union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju informed in a release.

“It is (because of) the commitment of the double-engine government of PM Narendra Modi and CM Pema Khandu that Arunachal Pradesh is finally getting its due. A lot more development projects will come up over the next five years,” he said.

Rijiju informed that “these roads will support in improving rural road connectivity to 500 habitations in Changlang, Dibang Valley, East Kameng, East Siang, Kamle, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Leparada, Lohit, Longding, Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Siang, Lower Subansiri, Namsai, Pakke-Kessang, Papum Pare, Siang, Tawang, Tirap, Upper Siang, Upper Subansiri, West Kameng, and West Siang districts.”

“All these roads and bridges will provide an improved connectivity with all-weather surfacing to remote and far-flung habitations in the state for overall socioeconomic development.

“Improved surface connectivity will also help students, farmers and patients with better accessibility to schools, agricultural markets and primary and community health centres.

“Improved access to education centres will also help in better school attendance and higher level of education,” the minister said.