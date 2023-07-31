Siji: The lucky third in a tussle of two

[ Joken Ete ]

ITANAGAR, 30 Jul: In a tussle of two, the third wins. That is what has happened in the case of Likabali and Sikirima, fighting hard to be the Lower Siang district headquarters. Instead, it is the non-descript Siji which has won the coveted crown.

Since its establishment in 2013, the district could not develop at par with other districts due to several issues. Prominent among them was the lack of consensus on the location of the district headquarters. After a brief tussle between Likabali and Nari, the focus shifted to Sikirima. Finally, Siji, located some 20 kms from Likabali, has emerged as the consensus for the people, both in the hills and in the plains.

An area of land measuring 32,26,400 square metres in Jaji, Rijo, Lipin, Birko and Boko in Siji-Magi was voluntarily donated by the villagers to the district administration for establishment of the district headquarters, under Likabali circle.

However, Siji, too, soon found itself mired in controversy. A PIL was filed by a resident, claiming that the area fell under the eco-sensitive zone of the Kane Wildlife Sanctuary, which is a few kilometres ahead of Siji, towards Basar in Leparada district.

The applicant contested that the area was only 4-6 kilometres away from the wildlife sanctuary, which covers an area of 31 sq kms in Likabali and Siji. To the north of the sanctuary is the confluence of the Siri river and its tributary, which meet at Yanchi Nallah. To the east of the sanctuary is the Likabali-Aalo road towards Likabali, up to 15 kms, and to the south is the western Nilakh Nallah (rivulet).

It was further alleged that Siji was an extension of Likabali town and the proposed site for the district headquarters was surrounded by the sanctuary and other dense forest, and that it was an eco-sensitive zone, rich in biodiversity and home to various flora and fauna, besides being an elephant corridor.

The PIL did little to accelerate the development of the new district. In February this year, the court of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had stayed all construction activities in Siji.

Attending the Mopin celebration in Hime in Kangku circle last year, Chief Minister Pema Khandu had appealed to the people of Lower Siang district to accept the state government’s decision to establish the permanent headquarters in Siji. Khandu pledged his support for the area’s development.

Recently, the court issued an injunction to the state government. The decision is likely to accelerate the construction activities in Siji. On 18 May this year, the court disposed of the original application.

“It’s the correct decision,” said a student leader from Kangku. He said that almost all the issues have been resolved, “and now it’s time to sit together and carve a new path.”

“The PIL was nothing but an act of retaliation,” a source said on condition of anonymity. He said that the wildlife sanctuary is beyond 10 kms from Siji.

The source, however, admitted that the aerial distance might be around 2-3 kms.

“The case has been resolved and we are awaiting forest clearance. It is just a matter of time before construction activities on the district secretariat starts,” Likabali MLA Kardo Nyigyor said.

He said that the NGT had stayed the construction as the area is an eco-sensitive zone, owing to the Kane Wildlife Sanctuary being nearby.

“The state assembly has given its nod, and the governor has given his assent to the proposal,” the two-time MLA said.

“We are awaiting the forest clearance from the department. Leaving behind all these issues, now we have to focus on the development of the district,” the BJP lawmaker added.

In fact, the development process in the new district has already started with the construction of a police station in Likabali, and the ongoing construction of a 60-bedded hospital.

Galo Youth Organisation president Bomkar Gara welcomed the decision. The youth leader, who was born in Siji and now lives in Likabali, said that “people may say that I am supporting it as I belong to the place, but the fact is, Siji is centrally located and is at the mid-point of Nari-Koyu, Kangku and Sibe circles, because of which it will be beneficial for the people of all these circles.”

He said that the proposed district headquarters is just 1.5 km from the national highway and water and power supply is also available. He further said that land, water and raw materials for construction, like sand and gravel, are readily available, so there won’t be any problem in the establishment of the district headquarters.

“As a Galo youth, I want to see early establishment of the district headquarters, as it will offer employment opportunities to hundreds of educated unemployed youths,” Gara added.

He said that all government departments, aside from works departments, must be within the DC office establishment.

“We are elated by the decision of the state government,” public leader Kiri Taipodia said, adding that the people should forget past differences and misunderstandings, and collective focus must be on the district’s development.

He added that land for the establishment of the district headquarters “is a non-issue as there is ample land.”

“We have already donated land and, if need be, people are willing to part with their land,” he said.

Taipodia thanked all those who have been associated with the issue, and expressed hope that it will be a beginning of a new chapter in the new district’s journey.