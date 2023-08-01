Coordination meetings on ‘Meri maati, mera desh’ campaign

KHONSA, 31 Jul: A district-level coordination meeting of ZPMs, GPCs, member secretaries of gram panchayats, BDOs and various HoDs was held here on Monday in connection with the upcoming ‘Meri maati, mera desh’ campaign.

Chairing the meeting, Tirap DC Hento Karga presented a brief on the campaign, which has been launched by the government of India to commemorate the concluding ceremony of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to venerate the ‘veers’.

The DC said that “the campaign envisages paying tribute to the ‘veers’ who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country by collecting soil from panchayats across the country and bringing the same to New Delhi to create Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav memorials and an ‘Amrit Vatika’.”

A similar meeting was held in East Siang HQ Pasighat. Besides DC Tayi Taggu, who chaired the meeting, SP Sumit Kr Jha, DRDA PD Tajing Padung, the DACO, the DDSE, ZPC Olen Rome, PMC Chief Councilor Okiam Moyong Borang, BDOs, councillors and ZPMs participated in it. (DIPROs)