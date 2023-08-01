Solung festival football tournament

CHIMPU, 31 Jul: The Solung Festival Celebration Committee, Itanagar Capital Region-2023 (SFCCICR-2023) Football Tournament began at the IRBn football ground here on 29 July.

The inaugural programme was attended by, among others, Aalo East MLA Kento Jini, who in his address emphasised on the significance of maintaining and preserving harmony within the community.

He urged the players to “uphold the spirit of sportsmanship and display discipline in every play, setting a positive example for young athletes.”

Football Federation on India (FFI) treasurer Kipa Ajay in his speech informed that the FFI “will take up initiatives in schools across the state to further promote football among the youths.”

Nineteen teams are participating in the tournament, SFCCICR sports secretary Baity Mengu informed.

SFCCICR president Tamuna Messar and general secretary Bapir Megu also attended the opening ceremony.

The inaugural match was won by Abor Warriors after defeating Siang Ane Football Club by 3-0 goals.

The goals were scored by Olik Tayeng (31st minute), Mannong Tayeng (38th minute), and Ijing Borang (78th minute).