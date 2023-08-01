Guv interacts with GBs, PRI and SHG members

DIRANG, 31 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik on Sunday urged the gaon burahs (GB), panchayat members and members of SHGs here in West Kameng district to collaborate with the district administration in strengthening the health and education sectors.

Parnaik, who is on a five-day tour of West Kameng and Tawang districts, also urged them to “assist in eradication of tuberculosis, cancer, and the drug menace among the youths by creating awareness as a social responsibility.”

Stressing on the importance of preserving the environment, he asked the panchayat leaders and the community as a whole to promote waste management and cleanliness.

The governor also encouraged the GBs to contribute to the socioeconomic development process “while upholding your traditions and customs.”

During the interactive session, the GBs apprised the governor of the challenges faced by them in performing their duties.

West Kameng DC Akriti Sagar, SP Sudhanshu Dhama, Dirang ADC JT Obi and HoDs were present on the occasion, during which artistes from the Monpa Institute of Performing Arts presented a traditional cultural programme. (Raj Bhavan)