E/Siang NMOPS team meets NPS-affected employees

BOSING BANGO, 31 Jul: Members of the executive body of the East Siang unit of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS), led by its president Kalen Komut, toured Bosing Banggo block in the district and interacted with the employees affected by the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

During the interaction, East Siang NMOPS secretary Otem Dai said that “all NPS-affected employees must unite and strongly raise their voice against the defective NPS, as there is no future in it.”

East Siang NMOPS chief auditor Punte Padung said, “If an MLA or an MP can get pension for serving only five years, that too with several benefits, why should the government employees, after serving for 30 years, not be awarded the benefits of the old pension scheme (OPS)?”

“MLAs and MPs are enjoying double-triple pensions for every term they served. Why should the government employees be demoralised with the defective NPS instead of being given the benefits of the OPS? Many of the employees have already lost their lives without pension for their families,” he said

The team distributed pamphlets containing comparisons between the NPS and the OPS among the participants.