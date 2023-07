BOMDILA, 31 Jul: Around 150 people from Rahung and nearby villages benefited from a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp held at Rahung village in Dirang on Monday.

Twenty-six government departments provided services during the camp, during which several SHGs and villagers also showcased their agricultural and artistic products.

A plantation drive was also organised and beneficiaries were provided with various agriculture and horticulture tools. (DIPRO)