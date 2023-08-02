BSSO surgery performed

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 1 Aug: A bilateral sagittal split osteotomy (BSSO) surgery was successfully performed on a patient by oral and maxillofacial surgeon Dr Kayon Ratan and orthodontist Dr Mini Libang at Assa Lab here in East Siang district on Sunday.

The case had been referred from Capital Dental Clinic in Itanagar after completing pre-surgical orthod-ontic. The remarkable cha-nge in facial profile and aesthetic post surgery is quite evident.

As of now, Dr Ratan and his team are the only ones in the state who perform BSSO surgery. Dr Ratan expressed gratitude to general anaesthetist Dr Yamini Taloh, Dr Rilin Karlo and the OT staff of Assa Lab for their support during the challenging operation.

Dr Ratan performed the first BSSO surgery in the state in 2021.