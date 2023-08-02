First Apatani gazetted officer Gyati Challa passes away

ZIRO, 1 Aug: The first gazetted and administrative officer from the Apatani plateau and retired ADC Gyati Challa passed away at his Abulyang residence here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

Born in 1946, Challa did his schooling in Ziro and Doimukh, pre-university education from St Paul College, Kolkata, and graduation from St Edmund’s College, Shillong, Meghalaya.

Challa had joined government service as a circle officer in January 1969. He had been promoted as EAC in 1991 and as ADC in 1995. He had served in the nook and corner of the state during his illustrious government service spanning more than three decades.

He had superannuated as ADC (admin grade) in February 2004 after serving for 35 years.

Challa is survived by his wife and five children.

Agriculture Minister Tage Taki described Challa as “one of the first individuals from the state to receive modern education, and the first gazetted and administrative officer from Apatani community whose vacuum would be difficult to be filled.”

Taki, who is also the local MLA, described Challa as “an embodiment of the principle of ‘simple living and high thinking’, who was loved and respected by one and all.”

Retired IAS officer Hage Khoda remembered Challa as “a senior and first-generation APCS officer from Apatani community during the NEFA days who had been a pioneer in development and public welfare activities of the state government.”

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, retired IAS officers Hage Kojin and HK Shalla, retired chief engineer TH Tayung, several other senior officers, citizens of the Apatani plateau, and clan members of Ato Talyang Uru mourned the passing away of Challa and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. (DIPRO)