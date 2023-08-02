Postal dept releases special cover of khonchok khopok

KHONSA, 1 Aug: The department of posts released a special postal cover of the traditional headgear of the Tutsa tribe, khonchok khopok, here in Tirap district on Tuesday, in the presence of MLA Wanglam Sawin and DC Hento Karga.

Sawin lauded the department for releasing the special cover and providing insurance, banking services, etc, in remote places of the district.

The MLA said that “the release of the special cover of the Tutsa headgear will encourage the younger generation of the tribe to understand more about the value of the khonchok khopok and the importance of preserving their age-old traditional attires.”

Tirap DC Hento Karga also thanked the department for selecting the traditional headgear of the Tutsa tribe as a special cover.

Superintendent of Posts (Arunachal Pradesh Division) J Bhatacharya said that “this special cover will be kept in philately museum.” He also informed about the various services provided by the department of posts.

Khonsa Post Office APO Telem Kitnya highlighted the importance of khonchok khopok. He said that making the khonchok khopok requires a lot of hard work and artistic talent, and added that, “in Tutsa community, the headgear is one of the inseparable attires during festive occasions.”

Postmaster Chowang Wangsa also spoke.

Among others, the programme was attended by All Tutsa Welfare Society chairman Tediap Hallang, its members, student leaders of the Tutsa community, and HoDs. (DIPRO)