Arunachal urgently needs mass communication graduates in govt jobs

[ Prem Taba ]

In the words of legendary investor Warren Buffet, “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it.”

These words hold true not only for individuals but also for governments and public institutions. Effective communication and public relations play a vital role in shaping public perception and trust in governance. In Arunachal Pradesh, the need for skilled public relations officers (PRO) and district information & public relations officers (DIPRO) is becoming increasingly crucial for effective governance. However, the existing recruitment process for these positions has raised concerns about the mismatch between job requirements and the skills possessed by appointed candidates.

The directorate of information & public relations (DIPR) in Naharlagun, as well as the DIPRO offices across the state require specialised communication training to ensure efficient dissemination of vital government information. The lack of media education and mass communication background in the recruitment process has led to significant post-appointment training costs and less effective communication with the public.

The journey towards this transformation began in 2018, when the then IPR minister Bamang Felix announced during the National Press Day that only mass communication students or those holding a degree in mass communication would be recruited to fill the vacancies for DIPROs and PROs. This announcement was met with enthusiasm, but it soon faced obstacles as the necessary changes in the recruitment rules were delayed for unknown reasons.

A group of mass communication research scholars under the banner of Contemporary Communique Club (C3) took the initiative to remind the authorities of their commitment. They met with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and submitted memorandums to various relevant departments, including the DIPR and the education department, advocating introduction of mass communication as a subject in government colleges and formulation of revised and separate recruitment rules for DIPROs. Despite these efforts, progress has been stagnant, leaving the aspiring mass communication graduates in disappointment.

Formulating separate recruitment rules for DIPROs, making it mandatory for applicants to have at least a postgraduate diploma in mass communication, could prove to be the right step forward. This requirement would ensure that selected candidates possess the specific communication skills needed for the job, thereby reducing the need for extensive post-appointment training.

Similarly, the recruitment process for PROs in various government departments must also prioritise mass communication graduates. Each government department has its unique media requirements, which cannot be effectively handled by the DIPROs alone. Having PROs within departments would not only aid in disseminating information but also foster amicable relations between departments and the public.

Presently, within the directorate of information & public relations, Naharlagun, various positions, such as those of PROs, assistant PROs, assistant director, art expert, publication manager, photographic officer, and several others require candidates with a background in mass communication. It is disheartening to observe that these positions are being advertised and filled with seemingly straightforward recruitment processes. On the contrary, numerous instances can be found where other government departments have issued recruitment notices inviting applications from simple graduates, and even giving preference to candidates from relevant subject backgrounds.

Experts in the field of mass communication stress the importance of having trained professionals in public relations and journalism, especially in positions of such significance. The rigorous media education provided to mass communication graduates empowers them to handle the challenges of information dissemination and fosters an environment conducive to social growth, which is crucial for promoting good governance in the state.

As RGU Mass Communication Assistant Professor Sunil Koijam rightly points out, “Media education empowers various responsibilities in respect to how ethically, morally, and factually a story has to be represented. It also trains how to create an environment more conducive for social growth, which is very much a part of good governance.”

Similarly, RGU Communication Studies Dean Prof Kabi acknowledged the significance of the DIPR in government affairs. He stressed that the DIPR acts as the eyes, ears, and mouth of the government, underscoring the need for qualified and trained professionals to ensure smooth functioning of the state.

Mass communication graduates were recognised as the most fitting candidates for such roles, equipped with the necessary skills in reporting, editing, video, and photography.

Supporting this sentiment, RGU Mass Communication Professor Uttam Pegu emphasised the indispensability of mass communication graduates in public relations-related jobs. He highlighted their expertise in effective communication, media relations, event management, and journalistic endeavours, making them well-suited for promoting government initiatives. According to Prof Pegu, these graduates possess the unique ability to connect with the public, enabling a more effective dialogue between the government and the common man.

Lamenting the state of mass communication opportunities in Arunachal, a research scholar said, “It has been seven years since I completed my MA, and during this entire period, I have never come across a job advertisement specifically seeking a graduate with a background in mass communication. This is truly disheartening. Even newer courses, such as social work, tribal studies, and sociology, seem to be receiving job opportunities, while we, as mass communication graduates, feel marginalised and deprived. To worsen matters, Arunachal University in Pasighat recently advertised for guest faculties in these other courses, further exacerbating the disparity. As a mass communication PhD scholar, I am deeply concerned about the pitiable condition we are facing.”

Neighbouring state Assam’s example serves as an inspiration, as they recruit IPR officers based on their background in mass communication. Rajiv Gandhi University’s mass communication department has been instrumental in producing talented graduates, with over 80% of professionals in the state media being alumni of the department. Despite the proven competence of mass communication graduates, it is disheartening to witness the absence of job advertisements seeking their qualifications in the state government.

This situation calls for urgent attention, as it deprives the state of capable professionals who can contribute significantly to its development.

Introducing mass communication education in Arunachal and prioritising graduates for relevant government positions will serve as a crucial step towards building a reliable and effective communication system within the state. This transformation will help strengthen the relationship between the government and its citizens and ensure that the state’s reputation remains intact in the face of rapidly changing media dynamics.

As Warren Buffet wisely said, “If you think about that, you’ll do things differently,” and indeed, the time for change is now. (The writer is a research scholar in the mass communication department of RGU. He may be contacted in +917005757458 and +919402442210)