Two arrested with drug

LONGDING, 3 Aug: The Longding police on Wednesday arrested a former army man, identified as Tingtun Wangjen, along with one Tingchai Apesam, from Kanubari while the duo was on their way to Lazu in Tirap district to collect contraband.

The arrest was made after the police here received information that Wangjen, along with an accomplice, was going to Lazu in Tirap district to collect contraband in a red Maruti car (AS-04-Q3557) from Kanubari via Longding.

Based on the information, SP Tumme Amo formed a team, and check points were set up at Longding, Tissa, and Kanubari.

“Later, through technical surveillance, it was learnt that the vehicle had already reached Kanubari. Consequently, the accused, Tingtun Wangjen and Tingchai Apesam, were apprehended in Kanubari,” the SP informed in a release.

The police team, comprising DSP (HQ) Banghang Tangjang, Kanubari SDPO Topha Wangsu, and others, seized clothes smeared with high-quality opium, weighing 422 grams and worth Rs 2 lakhs, from the duo, along with the car they were travelling in.

Wangjen had hidden the contraband under a culvert on NH 215 in Kamka. Following sustained interrogation, he led the police to the location of the spot where the contraband had been hidden, the SP said.

A case [u/s 18 (a)/25 NDPS Act r/w 34 IPC] has been registered at the Kanubari police station.

This was the second such crackdown in the last two weeks. On 20 July, around 11 packets of suspected brown sugar, weighing 140 grams and worth Rs 6 lakhs, were seized from an arrested drug dealer, the SP said.

Drug users, peddlers nabbed

Meanwhile, a series of raids were carried out in several places in Changlang headquarters recently as part of the Changlang district administration and the police department’s initiative to eradicate the drug menace from the district.

During a raid conducted on Wednesday, one Samming Taisim (49), of Khuchep village, was jailed and a case [u/s 27 (a) NDPS Act] registered against him.

On the same day, DC Sunny K Singh, along with a police team conducted raids in suspected areas of Changlang headquarters and seized 250 gms of heroin from one Kena Pangtok, a 50-year-old drug peddler, from PWD Colony.

Three drug consumers, identified as Najen Lowang (29), Wangtu Jugli (37) and Chowang Ngemu (37) were also nabbed on the spot and a case [u/s 27 (a) NDPS Act] was registered. (With DIPRO input)