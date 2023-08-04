Awareness prog on MMMD held

ZIRO, 3 Aug: An awareness programme for the upcoming ‘Meri maati, mera desh’ (MMMD) celebration, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, was held here in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, who chaired the programme, appealed to the participating ZPMs, gram chairpersons and gram panchayat members to mobilise mass participation during the MMMD event.

He also urged the participants to “use the weeklong celebration to plant more trees in an around the selected lakes, schools and villages to enhance greenery and ambiance at these places,” and advised them to collect “good quality soil” from the district to be transported to New Delhi as part of the MMMD celebration.

ZPC Likha Sang Chorey advocated “cooperation, unity and initiative by the ZPM and GPMs concerned at their respective levels,” while District Panchayat Development Officer Neelam Teji informed that the MMMD celebration will be held from 9 to 15 August.

The weeklong progra-mme will include plantation of 75 saplings at selected lakes, schools and villages, collection of 3 kgs of earth to be transported to New Delhi, and “organising tribute to veers, making shalph-aklam, erection of memorial plaque and reading out the panch pran pledge, holding mitti in hand and taking sel-fies,” the DIPRO informed.

Old Ziro Sub-divisional Officer Badonlum Tawsik, ZPMs and GPMs also spoke, the DIPRO said.