BASAR, 3 Aug: The Leparada district anti-tobacco flying squad seized approximately 20 kgs of tobacco products from various shops operating within 100 yards of educational institutions during surprise raids conducted here on Thursday.

The squad, led by Town Magistrate Koda Bath, also included Basar PS OC T Kaye, Tax, Excise & Narcotics Inspector Kenba Taso, and police personnel.

The seized tobacco products were disposed of on the same day under the supervision of the town magistrate.