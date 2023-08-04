Assn seeks CM’s intervention for approval of VVP proposals

KOLORIANG, 3 Aug: Lamenting the recent decision of the chief secretary and the planning & investment principal secretary to drop all the proposals submitted by the Kurung Kumey deputy commissioner under the Centre’s Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP), the Kurung Kumey District Indo-Tibetan (China) Border Youth Welfare Association has sought the chief minister’s intervention, asking him to issue direct the chief ecretary to review the decision.

In a letter to the CM, the association recently appealed to him to “issue necessary directives to the chief secretary to reconsider the proposals for providing improved local dwelling houses for villagers and rehabilitating the migrated population by including them under VVP.”

The association also sought “inclusion of boulder with clay wall fencing for integrated innovative farming areas under VVP,” besides providing “improved and permanent mini-irrigation channels, CC head work, water reservoir and distribution tanks, transformers and realignment of power LT lines, along the PMGSY road in the district.”