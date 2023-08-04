Society  urges govt to consider  erecting ‘Statue of Honesty’ to honour Gyamar Padang

ITANAGAR, 3 Aug: The Higya Welfare Society (HWS) has appealed to the state government to consider erecting a ‘Statue of Honesty’ in honour of whistleblower late Gyamar Padang, as demanded by the Pan-Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC).

“Giving recognition and considering the demand would surely go a long way in encouraging others to fight against corrupt practices in any government recruitment process,” HWS president Gyamar Kuba said.

He was addressing media persons at the APC here today.

Remembering late Padang as a simple and peace-loving person, he suggested that any issues related to him should be handled peacefully, without resorting to violence.

Reiterating that having a ‘Statue of Honesty’ erected was the last wish of the late whistleblower, Kuba said that the HWS has faith that the PAJSC team and the state government would come to a logical conclusion together regarding the issue.

The society further appealed to the stakeholders and NGOs to cooperate with the investigation agency into the APPSC paper leakage scam.

“It is the objective of both the state government and the aspirants to streamline the APPSC,” HWS general secretary Gyamar Tabin said.

The society also appealed to the state government to “reconsider the order passed by the ICR district administration to detain PAJSC chairman Techi Puru and vice chairman Tadak Nalo.”