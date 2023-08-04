GoAP signs MoUs with union edn ministry

ITANAGAR, 3 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh government signed two memorandums of understanding (MoU) with the union education ministry, under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) for higher education, and under the Pradhan Mantri e-Vidya (PM e-Vidya) for school education, on 29 and 30 July, respectively, during the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam celebration, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Arunachal’s Education Commissioner Amjad Tak signed the MoUs, in the presence of Union Ministers of State for Education Subhash Sarkar, Annapurna Devi and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, the directorate of higher education (DHE) here informed in a release on Thursday.

“The first MoU is for the implementation of the newly launched PM-USHA, signed on behalf of the state’s higher & technical education directorate, and the second one is the MoU for the launching of PM e-Vidya, signed on behalf of the State Council of Educational Research & Training,” it said.

The DHE further said that the “PM-USHA will be implemented in the state to meet the key gaps in the higher education sector to improve equity, access, inclusion; providing quality teaching and learning process; improving accreditation of higher educational institutions; creation of ICT-based digital infrastructure; and enhancing employability through a multidisci-plinary approach.”

“The PM e-Vidya, which will be implemented across the state through DTH TV, is a comprehensive initiative which unifies all efforts related to digital, online and on-air education to enable multi-mode access to education,” the release stated.

Besides Tak, DHTE Alik Jongkey, RUSA DSPD Minto Ete, and NSS SLO Dr AK Mishra were present on behalf of the Arunachal government.