SP advocates collective approach against drug abuse

TAWANG, 3 Aug: Tawang SP DW Thungon urged the members and representatives of the bazaar welfare committee and the district students’ union to “be the eye and ear of the police and the administration to make the society clean from cases of drug abuse.”

Speaking during a meeting of the Narcotic Coordination Committee, chaired by DC (i/c) Rinchin Leta here on Thursday, the SP gave assurance that the identity of the informers will not be disclosed.

“It is our collective responsibility to make our society better,” he said.

The DC lauded the student union members “for playing an active role in providing information on recent drug peddlers’ case,” and urged them to “further keep vigil and inform any matter related to such cases to the administration and police.”

Responding to a request from the participants for check gats, he informed that “there is instruction from higher authorities not to have check gates in inter-district movements.”

“However,” he said, “our security agencies are active and keeping an eye on all the suspects and their movements.”

The meeting was attended by DRDA PD Tenzin Jambey, Assistant Town Magistrate Sangey Norbu, Tax, Excise & Narcotics Superintendent Lham Tsering, bazaar secretaries and representatives of the district students’ union. (DIPRO)