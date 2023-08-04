DTFI stresses on counselling vaccine refusal cases

YUPIA/YINGKIONG, 3 Aug: The Papum Pare District Task Force for Immunisation (DTFI) during a meeting in Yupia on Wednesday stressed on counselling people who refuse to be vaccinated.

Chairing the meeting, DC Cheechung Chukhu said that “counselling for the refusal cases for vaccination should be done by both the health and other stakeholder departments.”

He added that “the immunisation programmes for the children and vaccinating them is a priority of the health department, but, at the same time, concerted and coordinated efforts of the other stakeholders like education and women and child development departments, the Karuna Trust and PRI members are equally important for the success of the programmes.”

DMO Dr Komling Perme highlighted the importance of implementing the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0.

“The IMI 5.0 campaign will be conducted across the country during August, September and October this year. During these three rounds, children in the 0-5 years age group and pregnant women who have missed any dose of vaccine as per the national immunisation schedule will be vaccinated,” he said.

“The government of India is committed to achieve the target of measles rubella elimination by December 2023, and the IMI 5.0 programme is a major step to achieve this goal,” the DMO informed.

He directed the MOs, the district programme manager and other medical functionaries to “complete the user mapping for vaccinators/ASHAs and others on the U-WIN (the programme to digitise India’s universal immunisation programme) and submit the micro-plans for the vaccination programme by 5 August, before IMI 5.0 is launched.”

ICDS Deputy Director Aroty Tayeng, DRCHO Dr Neyang Nitik, doctors and medical officials also attended the meeting.

The Upper Siang DTFI also held a meeting on IMI 5.0 in headquarters Yingkiong on Thursday, along with a coordination meeting on the National Deworming Day (NDD) and the Intensified Diarrhoeal Control Fortnight (IDCF).

Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Dochora Lama, who chaired the meeting, commended the work done by the health officials, and urged them to “work harder to further improve the performance of the district.”

DMO Dr Moli Riba requested the line departments, such as education and WDC, to “provide the status of schools and anganwadi centres,” and urged the MOs to “liaise with the local administration and school authorities for proper coverage during IMI, NDD and IDCF programmes.”

MO (RI) Dr Nabho Borang and DRCHO Dr Andeng Sitek presented briefs on the IMI 5.0 micro-plan target and the preparations for the NDD and the IDCF, respectively.

The heads of WCD, education, PHE and IPR departments, the programme officer, public leaders, and others attended the meeting. (DIPROs)