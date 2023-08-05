Governor, CM discuss dev issues

ITANAGAR, 4 Aug: Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu held discussions on various developmental programmes in the state, including the ‘Vibrant Village’ projects, during a meeting at Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

The Governor, who recently visited Zemithang-one of the selected border villages under the Vibrant Village pilot project-shared his observation with the Chief Minister. He called for a cluster approach, involving all departments in bringing notable growth and progress in the village.

The Chief Minister apprised the Governor about hydropower projects and the proposed signing of memorandums of understanding with central public sector undertakings.

The Governor and the Chief Minister also discussed roads, internet communication, availability of department and district data for planning and various ongoing welfare schemes and projects in the state. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)