DA issues trade licence online

YUPIA, 4 Aug: Papum Pare deputy commissioner Cheechung Chukhu handed over the first trade license issued online under ease of doing business to a beneficiary here on Thursday.

The entire process of issuing the new trade license was completed in a single day.

Trade development officer Tai Arun said, “This single window portal for ease of doing business which has been developed and managed by the planning and investment division of the finance, planning & investment department is simple and hassle free.

“Public won’t have to visit the office to obtain new trade license; they can directly apply online,” he said. (DIPRO)