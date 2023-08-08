Training prog organised

BANA, 7 Aug: A block-level ‘committee mobilisation-cum-SMC/SMDCC training programme’ was organised by the Bana BRC at the government higher secondary school here in East Kameng district on Monday.

Addressing the participants, BRCC GS Mishra requested them to “adopt schools and find ways to increase the enrollment of students to prevent the schools from becoming defunct.”

BEO Ashing Lamgu focused on the powers and functions of the SMC, and requested the teachers to perform their duties diligently.

The meeting was chaired by Bana EAC Dr Leegam Ampi. (DIPRO)