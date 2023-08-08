NEDFi gets Digitech Award for ‘Advancing NE’ portal

ITANAGAR, 7 Aug: The NEDFi has been awarded the Economic Times Government Digitech Award-2023 in the category of education to students using digital solutions.

The NEDFi won the gold in this category for its ‘Advancing Northeast’ initiative, which was conceptualised and funded by the North Eastern Council.

The NEDFi is executing the portal and, through the portal and its mobile app, the NEDFi has been providing career mentoring support to 10 lakhs plus students of the Northeast region, “and is also working on their capacity-building in terms of employment and entrepreneurship,” it informed in a release.

The NER state governments have also joined hands with the NEDFi in its endeavour.

The award has been instituted to recognise innovative digital initiatives for governance and services on demand, and also to empower citizens of the central ministries and departments, states, union territories, districts, local bodies, and undertakings.

In this 4th edition of the award, 300 digital initiatives from 20 states of India participated in 15 different categories of digital services.

A jury comprising former senior bureaucrats, notable personalities from industry, and faculty from the Indian Institute of Management, evaluated the initiatives on the criteria of innovation, relevance, impact, inclusivity, and replicability.

NEDFi Executive Director SK Baruah, along with General Manager Lemli Loyi and Assistant Managar Prithviraj Neog received the award during a ceremony held in Goa on 5 August.