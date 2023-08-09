3 more absentee teachers suspended

[ Pisi Zauing ]

JAIRAMPUR, 8 Aug: Changlang DC Sunny K Singh suspended three more absentee teachers on Monday for dereliction of duty.

The Jairampur ADC went on unannounced visits to schools in the administrative subdivision on Monday and found teachers skipping their duties.

Among the teachers found absent during the surprise inspection was Nangki Moyong, of the government town primary school here. She is a resource person and works under the Jairampur BRCC, but due to acute shortage of teachers, she was engaged to teach Hindi and English at the school.

PRT of the government secondary school in Kovin, Bomgo Ngolem, was also found absent without authorisation.

The primary school in Tikhak Taipi village was also inspected on Monday. Neither the teachers nor the students were present, and the classrooms were locked. So, the axe of the district administration fell on Ongroi Tikhak.

With the suspension of the three teachers on Monday, the total number of suspended absentee teachers in Changlang district so far has reached 11.

Meanwhile, the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung (MSRH) has demanded subject teachers of Hindi, science and mathematics at the government upper primary school in Phup.

“Only three teachers are running the entire classes in the school presently, and the teachers are experiencing tough times,” it said, and added that “the authorities concerned, including the DDSE, is well-acquainted but no action has been taken

to address the problem faced by the school.”

The youth organisation also urged the district administration to “initiate surprise visits to all the government primary and upper primary schools in Deban area in Miao circle, including schools located in all far-flung villages.”

“There are many proxy teachers working at the behest of government teachers. Therefore, we request the district administration to identify and take action against such teachers,” the MSRH said.