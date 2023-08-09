DC directs HoDs, other officers to avoid absenteeism

Pisi Zauing

CHANGLANG, 8 Aug: In an executive order issued on Monday, Changlang Deputy Commissioner Sunny K Singh observed that many HoDs and staffs of various line departments are not attending offices during the prescribed working hours.

The order stated that “many offices have been reported to be found closed during operational hours, thereby causing unnecessary inconvenience to the common public visiting their

offices to avail a number of services meant for them.”

The DC said that “no public offices should be found closed or officers and staff absent during working hours.”

The order further directed all HoDs, officers, officials and staffers of line departments in the district to “render your duties sincerely and punctually.”

“In case of officers entrusted to field duty, he/she must maintain a separate register on a daily basis to record all his/her tours, and entry of any tour must be made in the register before proceeding on tour,” the order read.

“Any unauthorised absence will be dealt with strictly, as per the prevailing disciplinary rules and norms,” the order read.